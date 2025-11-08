Canines 4 Christ ministry offers hope to veterans with help from man’s best friend

Sharon Smith, right, of Geno pets Joey the golden retriever from Canine 4 Christ while talking with handler Dick Hilderbrant on Sunday Sept. 21, 2025, before the start of the Be the One Walk held at the Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center in Sycamore. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Dick Hilderbrandt knows a thing or two about making the ultimate sacrifice and the toll it can take.

But the Hampshire resident is built differently. Having served in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1970, Hilderbrandt continues to find ways to help his country.

As a chaplain at American Legion Post 337 and a member of Canines 4 Christ ministry in Genoa, Hilderbrant said he’s used to answering the call of duty.

“I have a real heart for that,” he said.

On a recent Sunday, Dick and his wife, Linda, took to the annual Be the One Walk in DeKalb, hoping to play a part in putting an end to veteran suicide.

Accompanying them to the event was their four-legged furry companion, Joey.

About 17 veterans will commit suicide every day, according to statistics in an annual report released by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veteran organizers, including American Legion Post No. 66, have hosted the walk the past two years to spread awareness and share resources.

“It just makes people aware of the problem,” Dick said.

Participating in the walk is one of several ways that Canine 4 Christ spreads the word about its mission: “To have the love of Christ shine through us and our canines as his disciples by providing a ministry of presence that actively engages with people who need the love, hope and compassion that only God’s message can provide.”

“You can just see them give their worries to the dog. It’s just another avenue to help people.” — Vicki Fogle

Dick Hilderbrant and his golden Retriever Joey of the nonprofit Canines 4 Christ walk around and greet people before the start of the second annual Be the One Walk to end veteran suicide on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, held at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The local chapter, which grew out of an international Christian-based, animal-assisted therapy ministry, is based at Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa.

Vicki Fogle, who heads up Canines 4 Christ in Genoa, said the ministry is open to all.

“You don’t have to be a member. You don’t have to be a Lutheran,” Fogle said. “If you have a dog and you believe in the ministry and what it stands for, we welcome all to come join us.”

The ministry’s membership is home to four canines and 11 members so far. They meet monthly.

Fogle said she is committed to the work of Canines 4 Christ.

“It brings such joy and peace to people that sometimes person-to-person relationships don’t work, but when you introduce the dog, it softens the person [who] might be struggling,” Fogle said. “And then they start relating to the dog. They start talking to the dog. You can just see them give their worries to the dog. It’s just another avenue to help people.”

Linda said she enjoyed taking part in the recent Be the One Walk.

“We were here last year,” she said. “We thought it was a good opportunity for us to show support for the veterans.”

Dick said Joey is “quite the star” everywhere he goes.

“He’s like a magnet,” Dick said. “Everybody likes him.”

Joey the golden Retriever from nonprofit Canines 4 Christ gets attention from Jim Hupke and Sharon Smith on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, before the start of the second annual Be the One Walk to end veteran suicide at the Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Whether it’s visiting local nursing homes and schools or other events for veterans, Dick said getting the word out about Canines 4 Christ is made easier with Joey around.

“The big thing is that we make no excuse that we’re Christ followers,” he said. “We do go to a lot of secular things, but it’s just that Joey opens those doors.”

Dick said Joey’s demeanor helps a lot to make that possible.

“He has no aggression at all,” he said. “He doesn’t even chase chipmunks or squirrels. He’s as low-key as you get.”

Linda shared that sentiment.

“He loves people,” she said. “He loves to be petted. He likes to be touched, and he’s not shy about that.”

Linda said Joey also is attuned to when people do not want to touch or bother him.

“He doesn’t force you,” she said. “He doesn’t push it. But he’s very responsive when people do not want his attention.”

It’s all part of why Dick said he thinks Joey is more suited to be a service animal than some.

“He’s the fifth golden Retriever we’ve had,” he said. “He’s, by far, the best cut out to do this kind of work. And that’s what’s the best part about it.”

The fanfare that Joey receives from many offers a stark contrast to how Vietnam veterans were initially greeted upon their return from war.

Many Vietnam veterans have said that they weren’t welcomed back home to a lot of fanfare. The war was controversial and carried different sentiments among the public than is shared now.

That’s how Dick remembers it.

“Vietnam went on and, of course, there was obviously a problem amongst Vietnam guys when they got here because it was such an unpopular war,” Dick said.

Judah, Quin and Oli Vargas of DeKalb pet Joey of Canine 4 Christ on Sunday Sept. 21, 2025, before the start of the Be the One Walk at the Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center in Sycamore. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Dick said it’s refreshing to see the way Vietnam veterans are embraced nowadays.

“Guys kind of get forgotten that did this, that were veterans,” he said. “And now everybody says, ‘Thank you for your service.’”

Fogle said her favorite part of Canines 4 Christ is simple.

“Watching the people with the dogs, and I think the satisfaction of the handlers when they know that their animal’s helped a person,” Fogle said.

As a U.S. Army veteran, Dick said having Joey around has been a pleasure.

“I’ve always been a dog person,” he said. “I get a lot of enjoyment out of sharing him with other people.”

Linda chimed in, saying that the two share a strong bond.

“They are best friends,” she said. “Him and Joey.”