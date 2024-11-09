My time with the Chicago Honor Flight: DeKalb veteran reflects on power of ‘Thank you’

U.S. Air Force veteran Michael Embrey, of DeKalb, plays "Taps" in Washington D.C. on Aug. 28, 2024, during his time on a Chicago Honor Flight out of Chicago. (Photo provided by Michael Embrey)

More than 50 years ago, young men and women were returning home from the military after the Vietnam Conflict. Unlike the days when the American service members returned home from World War II, Vietnam veterans felt little fanfare in their honor when they returned.

World War II veterans were greeted as heroes and received great reviews and welcome home parades. That was before comments of “thank you for your service,” victory parades or welcome-home rallies for “our military service.” Most Vietnam veterans returned to a society and nation that did not seem to care about them or acknowledge the time and sacrifices they made as asked by the U.S. government.

Not every veteran during this era served in combat in Vietnam. More than 9 million active-duty military personnel served during the official Vietnam era from August 5, 1964, to May 7, 1975. OF those 9 million soldiers, 2,709,918 Americans served in uniform in Vietnam. 240 men were awarded the Medal of Honor during the war.

It was during this time that I felt a need to start giving back to the veteran community. I returned to playing taps for military veterans’ funerals and local civic events.

To date, I have been playing taps at military funerals and civic events for more than 60 years and have performed more than 1,500 times at military funerals and special events. In 2016, one of the highlights for me was being invited to play taps at the American Cemetery in Normandy, France. Most recently I was asked to play taps at the World War II Memorial in D.C.

U.S. military veterans pose for a group photo on Aug. 28, 2024, during their time on a Chicago Honor Flight out of Chicago. (Photo provided by Mike Embrey)

After a 2 year wait, I became part of the veteran group on Aug. 28 that went to Washington, D.C., with the Chicago Honor Flight program. This was, without a doubt, one of the most humbling events to honor veterans that I could have ever imagined. This will be a highlight of my military veteran career.

From the moment we arrived at Midway Airport (4 a.m.), the Chicago Honor Flight team displayed exceptional professionalism. After receiving matching shirts and eating breakfast, the 116 veterans (8 Korean and 108 Vietnam era) were escorted through the airport to board a plane. More than 150 volunteers met at Midway with those traveling with the group, plus 12 medical teammates. Before the departure, Chicago celebrity Wayne Messmer sang “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Some of the older veterans had their own guardians present, and others (like me) were assigned a guardian upon our arrival in Washington, D.C. My guardian, Karen, was a retired Lt. Col. U.S. Ar Force fighter pilot, and she was a wonderful host and caring individual. Karen made my visit even more special with her knowledge of the capital and some great USAF stories.

About 200 people waving flags and thanking us for our service met our group in Washington, D.C. We boarded buses and started our tour of veteran memorials and attractions. Our first stop was the World War II Memorial for a group photo. A combined Flag Honor Guard met with members from all military branches. A member of the U.S. Army Chorus sang the “The Star Spangled Banner” – and wow, what a voice they had.

Then we were off to the Vietnam Memorial to reflect. For those of us who lost friends and classmates to this conflict, it was extremely touching. We also had some time to visit the Vietnam Women’s Memorial. Later in the afternoon, we made a stop at the national airplane memorial, which featured both military and civilian aircraft.

The convoy drove past the World War I-Doughboy Museum and our groups could see the covering on the new bronze memorial being dedicated on Sept. 13. Once unveiled, it would be the largest bronze statue in the western hemisphere. Finally – a “Thank you” for our World War I veterans.

We arrived back at the Dulles Airport tired but emotionally and mentally stimulated from the experience. The airport was filled with well-wishers and many “Thank You for your service” accolades. We received another meal after we boarded the plane for our flight back to Chicago. I was both tired and emotionally charged, thinking of our victory day in Washington, D.C.

About 45 minutes before landing at Midway, the lights came on inside the plane and the Honor Flight Director started thanking the team and honoring members of our flight.

He then asked, “What were the two words that most military members want to hear?”

A loud chant responded: “Mail Call.”

With that, every veteran got a packet of letters from friends and family to thank them for their service. The Honor Flight team had contacted friends and family members of each touring veteran to get as many people and organizations to send “Thank you” letters. In my own packet, I found more than 70 letters from friends, family members, local and regional political leaders and from veteran organizations. I was touched by the number of ‘Welcome Home’ letters from various Illinois Daughters of the American Revolution chapters. This was finally the “Welcome Home” we should have had more than 50 years ago.

Our arrival at Midway saw the runway lit with flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. Water canons saluted our return. Some high-ranking military and Chicago dignitaries greeted us while we departed the plane.

To my surprise, one of my former students from NIU Silverettes – now a major in the U.S. Army – came to greet me. A bagpipe band led the group through the airport. Each returning veteran received another envelope with a “Thank You” from the Chicago Honor Flight organization, and a 8″ x 10″ color photo of the group picture taken earlier in the day at the World War II memorial.

More than a thousand greeters welcomed us home. Other former band students and DeKalb business leaders came to the airport to greet me and say “Thank you.” Greeters included young and old, other veterans, first responders, school students, a high school choir and a brass community band from Frankford, Illinois. All of them were shouting “Thank you.” They wanted to shake our hands. They were passing out flowers and small American flags. It was extremely emotional for every veteran – many of whom shed a tear of joy for finally being honored. The walk through the terminal was the “Welcome Home Parade” we never got.

One of the most powerful statements in the English language is “Thank you.”

Despite that, many of our nation’s older military veterans who risked their lives for our safety never got that simple acknowledgment when they returned home from military service. All gave some and some gave all – and will never know the taps of life.

Some waited more than 60 years to hear those two words.

“Thank you.”

I cannot thank the Chicago Honor Flight program enough for this most memorable and wonderful experience.

You have made this USAF veteran extremely proud.

Michael Embrey

DeKalb

U.S. Air Force veteran, Vietnam War era