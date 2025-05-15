Class 1A, 2A baseball, softball playoffs start Monday. Here’s what to expect for Daily Chronicle area teams

Genoa-Kingston’s Elizabeth Davis pulls off a little dab dance move as she arrives safely at second base during their game against Winnebago in April 2025 at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Baseball

No. 5 Hinckley-Big Rock Royals

Record: 13-11-1 overall, 10-2 Little Ten

First postseason game: 4 p.m. Thursday vs. No. 3 Aurora Christian in a semifinal of the Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional.

After that: The winner will very likely face No. 2 Yorkville Christian in the championship game. The winner will head to Elgin for the Harvest Christian Sectional starting May 28, likely against the top-seeded hosts.

Worth noting: The Royals have been consistent throughout the year – their longest losing streak is three games and biggest winning streak is four. They enter the postseason having won six of eight. They’ve scored 10 or more runs in 11 games this year, winning them all. Martin Ledbetter is a factor for the Royals at the plate. The reigning Daily Chronicle Player of the Year has massive power and is not frequently pitched to. But he’s also started stealing more bases, nabbing two in the regular-season finale. He’s also a flame-thrower. Skyler Janeski also has provided some pop at the plate and has become a strong No. 2 option on the mound, tossing a no-hitter earlier this year.

No. 10 Indian Creek Timberwolves

Record: 1-22 overall, 1-11 Little Ten

First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Monday at No. 7 Parkview Christian in a first-round H-BR regional game.

After that: The winner goes on to face No. 2 Yorkville Christian at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.

Worth noting: It’s been a rough season for the Timberwolves, who picked up their first win of the season Monday against Hiawatha. The 11-5 victory was the second time they’ve scored more than six runs in a game. Giovanni Data leads the team with a .295 batting average, while Kason Murry has the team’s lone home run of the year. Data also has the lowest ERA of the team’s main pitchers and picked up the win against Hiawatha.

No. 9 Hiawatha Hawks

Record: 8-13 overall, 3-9 Little Ten

First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Monday at No. 7 Amboy in the first-round of the Class 1A Amboy Regional.

After that: The winner will face No. 1 Forreston at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.

Worth noting: The last time the Hawks were in a game decided by less than six runs – heading into Thursday’s regular-season finale at South Beloit – was a 5-3 win against Serena on April 8. Tommy Butler powers the Hiawatha offense, hitting .500 on the year. Thomas Giebel has had a solid year, going 3-5 with a 3.35 ERA. He has struck out 46 and walked 11.

No. 10 Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Record: 9-18 overall, 6-11 Big Northern Conference

First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Monday vs. Marian Central in the first round of the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional.

After that: The winner will face No. 2 North Boone at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.

Worth noting: The Cogs had a stretch where they lost 11 of 12 games. They lost three of four entering the regular-season finale against Oregon. Nick Cantrell has had a solid year – he struck out 11 in a seven-inning win Monday. He’s also handled cleanup duties for the Cogs. Nate Kleba also has provided a solid bat in the middle of the lineup and arm on the bump.

Softball

No. 7 Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Record: 10-19-1, 7-8 Big Northern Conference

First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Monday at home vs. Byron in a Class 2A Marengo Regional.

After that: The winner faces No. 2 Marengo in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Worth noting: The Cogs have lost six of seven entering the regular-season finale at Oregon on Thursday. That includes five straight losses, only scoring more than three runs once in that stretch, which is out of character for a team that can really hit the cover off the ball. Elizabeth Davis set a new single-season home run record with 11 and is hitting .427 with 34 RBIs and 47 runs. Olivia Vasak has five home runs and Arielle Rich has a .424 batting average with three homers. All three have an OPS over 1.000.

No. 6 Indian Creek Timberwolves

Record: 6-11 overall, 3-7 Little Ten

First postseason game: 7 p.m. Tuesday against No. 4 Earlville in a semifinal of the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional.

After that: The winner will face No. 1 Newark at 6 p.m. Thursday for the title.

Worth noting: The Timberwolves enter the postseason on a hot streak, winning three straight. Avery Boehne has been on fire, hitting for the cycle Monday against Hiawatha then throwing a perfect game against them Wednesday. She’s hitting .460 this season, tops on the team. Allie Peterson is hitting .400, while Gretta Oziah has a team-best three home runs.

No. 8 Hiawatha Hawks

Record: 2-14 overall, 0-11 Little Ten

First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Monday in at Ashton-Franklin Center in the first round of the Class 1A A-FC Regional.

After that: The winner gets No. 2 Orangeville in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Worth noting: The Hawks can score runs at times, in their two wins entering Thursday’s regular-season finale at South Beloit, they scored 19 and 24 in their two wins. Freshman Makayla Conlee is hitting .364 to lead the team, while Nelly Delvalle is reaching base at a .524 clip and has scored a team-best 14 runs.