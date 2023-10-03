Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, October 2

Boys golf
Class 2A Freeport Sectional: At Park Hills Golf Course, Kaneland’s Wesley Hollis tied for ninth place overall with a 76 to qualify for this weekend’s IHSA State Finals.
The Knights took sixth place with 326 points and Sycamore took 12th place with 344 points. The top three teams advance to state.
Class 3A Plainfield North Sectional: At Whitetail Ridge Golf Club, DeKalb’s Jonah Keck took 46th place with a 78 and did not advance to IHSA State Finals.
Girls golf
Class 1A Eastland Sectional: At Lake Carroll Golf Course in Lanark, Genoa-Kingston’s Aleia Lauer placed 10th overall after carding an 88 to qualify for IHSA State Finals.
The Cogs finished in 12th place as a team. Hinckley-Big Rock’s Lilliana Martinez shot 107, Evelyn Lauer shot 113 and McKenna Bark shot 138, but did not qualify for IHSA State Finals.
Girls volleyball
Indian Creek 2, DePue 0: At Leland, Lenna Hulthen had seven aces, two digs and nine assists to lead the Timberwolves to a Little 10 Conference victory 25-7, 25-8.
Lily George had two kills, Allie Peterson had five kills, Ella Hale had four aces and three digs and Ellie Phipps had an ace and a kill.
Kaneland 2, Rochelle 0: At Kaneland, the Knights picked up an Interstate 8 Conference victory 25-11, 26-24.
Boys soccer
Indian Creek 2, Serena 2 (3-2 PKs) At Shabbona, the hosts battled to earn a Little Ten Conference tournament victory and advance to the semifinals.
Tyler Bogle and Antonio Bonilla each scored regulation goals for the Timberwolves. Parker Murry tallied both assists.
Hinckley-Big Rock 3, IMSA 1: At Hinckley, Tyler Smith had a goal and an assist and the Royals picked up a Little Ten quarterfinal win.
Austin Kennedy and James Arguijo had a goal apiece. Michael Murphy and Luke Badal were credited with assists.
Kaneland 7, Morris 0: At Kaneland, the Knights put up five goals in the second half and won in Interstate 8 action.
Sam Keen led with four goals.