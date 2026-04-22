‘Presidents Club’ presentation set for April 29 in St. Charles

The St. Charles Public Library will host a presentation of “The Presidents Club” for adults featuring professor Gary Midkiff.

The free program will begin at 1 p.m. April 29 in the library’s Huntley Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

“The Presidents Club” will explore relationships between U.S. presidents. The presentation also will reveal how former presidents continue to shape history and behind-the-scenes collaborations and influence.

Midkiff is an MBA and undergraduate course college professor at 10 area colleges and universities. He also specializes in the the U.S. Civil War, the American presidency and foreign wars.

Registration is required. For information or to register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.