Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, September 25, 2023

Boys golf
Seniors Wesley Hollis and Bradley Franck placed in the Top 10 to lead Kaneland boys golf to a second-place finish at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament on Monday at Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb.
Kaneland shot 328 as a team finishing second to Ottawa (322). Sycamore shot 346 collectively and was led by freshman Sedevie, who carded an 80 to finish fifth overall.
Boys soccer
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Earlville 0: At Earlville, Landon Roop scored both goals for the Royals in the Little Ten Conference contest. Tyler Smith assisted on both goals and Alex Casanas had nine saves for HBR (9-7-1, 4-2).
Girls volleyball
Sycamore 2, Dixon 0: At Sycamore, Laci Neece had eight kills in a 25-20, 25-21 win. Grace Lichthardt had six kills and Ava Carpenter four to lead the Spartans (10-7) to their fourth straight win.
Rockford Christian Life 2, Hiawatha 1: At Rockford, the Hawks dropped the nonconference match in a three-game thriller, 19-25, 25-20, 26-24.
Girls golf
Earlville Invitational: At Earlville, Liliana Martiniez shot 99 to place third overall for Hinckley-Big Rock. Evelyn Lauer finished seventh for H-BR.