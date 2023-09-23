Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, September 22, 2023

Football
Genoa-Kingston 28, Winnebago 26: At Winnebago, Brady Brewick scored his fourth touchdown on a 5-yard run in overtime, then Nate Kleba scored a bootleg for the winning two-point conversion as the Cogs (3-2 overall and BNC) knocked off the Indians (1-4).
John Swineheart had a pass break-up on the Indians’ two-point conversion to start the overtime, setting the Cogs up for the win.
Brewick tied the game at 20 in the third quarter on a fourth-down run. Brewick had a 57-yard touchdown earlier in the third quarter making the score 14-12. Brewick also opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown that put the Cogs up 6-0 7 minutes into the game.
Milledgeville 74, Hiawatha 34: At Milledgeville, the Hawks fell to 2-3 with the loss.
The Missiles (5-0) were up 28-6 after the first quarter and 52-20 at halftime.
Volleyball
Kaneland tournament: The Knights won both pool games heading into the tournament’s final day on Saturday.
The Knights beat Neuqua Valley 26-24, 25-16 and Batavia 25-15, 25-13. They’ll play Kenwood to finish pool play before bracket play begins Saturday.