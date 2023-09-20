Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Girls Volleyball
Genoa-Kingston 2, Rockford Christian 0: At Rockford, the defending Class 2A state champion Genoa-Kingston Cogs showed they are not ready to give up the title just yet.
In a battle of two of the top teams in the Big Northern Conference, the Cogs took down Rockford Christian 25-16, 25-22.
Alayna Pierce was dominant at the net with 16 kills to go with 13 digs. Alivia Keegan had 13 assists and seven kills as G-K improved to 21-1 overall, and 2-0 in the BNC. It was their 19th straight win.
Kaneland 2, Morris 0: At Maple Park, the Knights improved to 11-6 overall and 2-1 in the Interstate Eight with a 26-24, 25-12 win over visiting Morris.
Hiawatha 2, LaMoille 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks improved to 9-6 overall and 3-1 in the Little Ten with a 25-17, 25-17 victory.
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, the Royals outlasted the Timberwolves 25-18, 17-25, 25-15. HBR improved to 12-6 overall, 4-1 in the Little Ten. Allie Peterson and Izzy Turner had five kills apiece for IC (4-14-1, 2-3).
For the Royals (12-6, 4-1), Brynn Gawel had 11 digs with Felicity Thornton adding 10. Anna Herrmann had 16 assists. Madaline Hogan, Courtlyn Brockway and Grace Barrett had five kills each.
Sycamore 2, Ottawa 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans cruised by the Pirates 25-12, 25-20 in an Interstate Eight conference match.
Metea Valley 2, DeKalb 0: At Aurora, the Barbs fell to one of the top teams in the DVC in two - 25-10, 25-17.
Boys Soccer
Waubonsie Valley 3, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the host Barbs fell in a DuPage Valley Conference match to the Warriors.
Boys Golf
Byron 153, Genoa-Kingston 191: At Byron, Landon Ritchie had the low round of the day for the Cogs shooting 40. Gavin Havener carded a 48 for GK.
Girls Golf
Byron 197, Genoa-Kingston 214: At Byron, Aleia Lauer was the meet medalist shooting a 43 for GK.
Kaneland 194, Roanoke-Benson 201, Ottawa 205: At Ogelsby, Braelyn Davoust shot a team-best 43 to lead the Knights in the tri-team match. Livi Wagner, Brighton Davoust and Addison Runestad rounded out the scoring for Kaneland,