Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, September 16, 2023

Girls volleyball
Hampshire tournament: At Hampshire, Genoa-Kignston beat Burlington Central 25-15, 25-16 for its fifth win Saturday and claimed the tournament title in the process.
The Cogs opened the five-match tournament with a 25-7, 25-19 win against Niles North and followed it up with a 25-19, 25-15 win over Burlington Central. They downed Bartlett 25-15, 25-15 and then dispatched Sycamore in a semifinal 25-15, 25-19 to set up the rematch with the Rockets.
Alayna Pierce finished with 53 kills and 34 digs, Alivia Keegan had 56 assists and 48 kills, Hannah Langton had 51 digs, and Mia Wise had 34 assists, 27 digs and 21 kills.
Kaneland second at Glenbard West: At Glen Ellyn, the Knights moved to 10-6 after the title match, a 25-12, 25-7 loss to the hosts.
The Knights won the semifinal against Glenbard East with a dramatic 20-25, 26-24, 25-20 win. They also beat Lake Park 25-21, 25-21.
Pearl City tournament: Indian Creek went 0-4-1, with a 13-25, 25-22 tie with Pearl City.
Lenna Hulthen had 29 assists on the day, Alana Morgan had 27 digs, and Allie Peterson had 22 kills and 13 blocks. Mia Riffell added 24 digs. Izzy Turner had 18 kills and 12 assists for IC (4-13-1).
Boys cross country
Larry Eddington Invitational: At Maple Park, Kaneland was fifth, DeKalb seventh and Sycamore ninth in the race hosted by the Knights.
The grandson of the race’s namesake, Ryan Eddington, finished in 14:48.9 to lead Downers Grove North to the team title. Kaneland’s Evan Nosek was second in 14:57.2.
Jacob Barraza was eighth in 15:20.5 to lead the Barbs, while Naif Al Harby clocked a 15:27.1 to pace the Spartans in 14th place.
Girls cross country
Larry Eddington Invitational: At Maple Park, Kaneland was seventh, Sycamore 14th, and DeKalb did not have a team score.
Danielle Bower led the Knights with a 17th-place finish (19:48.4). Sycamore’s Hayley King was 45th in 20:55.3 to lead the Spartans and Emily Gonzalez-Fernandez was 53rd in 21:09 to lead DeKalb.
Girls swimming
Hononegah invite: At Rockton, DeKalb-Sycamore had three swimmers bring home individual trophies.
Camila Palacios was first in the freshman group, Molly Allison was second among sophomores, and Hannah Raetzke was second in the senior group.
Swimmers could compete in four events and then were awarded points based on their times.
Boys golf
Fran Noyes Invitational: At Belvidere, host Genoa-Kingston took ninth in the Stableford scoring system tournament with 95, behind champ Rockford Lutheran’s 163.
Landen Ritchie was 20th, grabbing the final medal for the Cogs with a 26.
Girls golf
La Salle-Peru scramble: Genoa-Kingston finish fifth in the nine-team field, with Emma Rhoads winning the longest drive of the tournament.