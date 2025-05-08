Looking Back for May 7, 2025

The construction of the DeKalb County Farm Bureau building looking northwest from 6th and Oak Streets, 1950. The Farm Bureau first occupied these offices this week in May 1951. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center Archives)

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Complaint is received from many sources at this time relative to the practice of the little folks about town, playing ball in the automobile traffic. In some parts of town, it is reported the little folks merely step over to one side a few feet to allow an auto to pass, not looking to see if another machine is coming. One man was compelled to stop his machine yesterday or collide with another, to avoid some children playing in the street. In nearly every instance, if some of these youngsters should get injured, the motorist would be to blame, in the minds of the parents and neighbors, at least.

Making an examination of the police station, the new members of the city police force yesterday found a hole in the west wall of the cell room at the police station where four inmates of the jail had made an effort to secure their freedom. Several bricks had been removed from the wall and with a little more work the four men in the jail would have made their escape.

Fred R., well known farmer in this community, was injured while at work yesterday during the brief hail storm that prevailed during the forenoon. Fred was planting corn and when the hail stones struck the horses, the team ran away, throwing Fred, severely hurting his ankle and cutting his face and head to some extent. The well-known rural resident, however, believes he is extremely lucky as he might have been killed had his feet become entangled in the reins and he had been dragged any distance by the running horses.

Workmen in the employ of DeKalb’s street department are busily engaged at this time in replacing the bricks on DeKalb Avenue, following the removal of the street car rails. The rails are being removed for a short distance and then the bricks are re-laid and within a short time the avenue will be fixed up in splendid shape again. The only difficulty that may arise will be that everyone driving a motor vehicle will try to keep in the center of the street as the sides are extremely rough in many places.

With only the stairway from the first to second floor remaining at noon today, the old European hotel will this evening be nothing more than a pile of wood. The work progressed very rapidly the past two days, when the greater part of the partitions had been removed. The only task now left will be to haul away the lumber that will not be used again and clearing away the debris on the site used by the old building.

1950– 75 Years Ago

Cleanup Week, which starts Monday in DeKalb, is most timely. The wind storm has littered the entire city with branches, twigs and debris of various forms and shapes and a general cleanup is in order.

Out on the north portico of the courthouse in Sycamore are a couple mementoes of a bygone day and I’ll bet a lot of youngsters couldn’t even guess what those two iron rings about four feet from the roadway are there for. That, my little friends, was where papa and mama used to tie their horses when they wanted to dash into the courthouse for a minute.

Can you remember the days before the Rural Mail Service was started? To receive your mail in those days it meant a trip to the post office. It was practically impossible to receive a daily paper. Knowledge of world affairs was very limited. Today your mail is delivered at your door six days a week.

The famers in this vicinity have been busy this week trying to finish their delated oat sewing.

Over $1,300 has been received in the fund drive conducted in DeKalb on behalf of the American Cancer Society, according to E. A. P. Hutchison, chairman of the DeKalb drive. The fund campaign, which is being carried on throughout the nation, is to provide money so that the fight against cancer may be continued in force. Funds are used to carry on a three-pronged attack through research, education and service.

The Malta first and second grades are planning a get-aquatinted afternoon at which time all the pre-school children who are enrolled this fall are invited. It is suggested that the parents accompany the child or children on this occasion and that some play articles be brought to the school by the child.

Sycamore city workers have smoothed out a few of the chuck holes on West State Street by the simple expedient of removing the ragged and useless blacktopping over the original brick pavement. A section of almost half a block in length on the south side of the street from Sacramento Street to the Theatre has been cleared of the chopped-up blacktop.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

A decision on transferring equipment purchased by the DeKalb Public Hospital Auxiliary to the Kishwaukee Community Health Services Center Hospital was postponed by the public hospital’s directors last night. The public hospital auxiliary requested the board recommend to the city council that all equipment purchased by the auxiliary during the last five years be transferred to the Kishwaukee facility.

The Sycamore Planning Commission last night approved a pre-annexation agreement between the Sycamore Park District and the city. The park district requested that 4.5 acres of the old airport property along Illinois 64 be annexed into the city. The park board has deemed the property including buildings and a former airport hangar as surplus property.

America’s worldwide network of military bases is getting smaller. The Greeks on one side of the world and the Thais on the other are giving the United States its walking papers. The governments of Thailand and the United States announced jointly Monday more than one-quarter of the remaining U.S. forces in Thailand would be removed by June, dropping the total to below 19,500.

Contracts between three unions and the city of DeKalb have expired, but employees apparently have agreed to keep working until new contracts are signed. The city and the three unions agreed to make no public statements during negotiations. The city is negotiating separately with each union.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

The DeKalb County Board will get a recommendation from its committee overseeing pubic infrastructure and development issues to adopt a “wait-and-see” attitude toward the possible siting of a rail port facility in the county.

A new publication by the not-for-profit Gurler Heritage Association promises to bring back fond memories for some and provide a novel view into DeKalb’s past for others. Those who love the upbeat show tunes of the 1920s should be especially pleased with longtime local songster Francis Stroup’s new song book, “The Gurler House Story and Other Songs.” There are two songs featuring DeKalb most famous sons, including Baron De Kalb himself, and Ellwood, Glidden and Haish, inventors and manufacturers of barbed wire.

The manager of a building at Cross Street and DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore says neighbors are off-base when they complain about junk and garbage on the property. Residents appeared before the Sycamore City Council last week and asked the city to require the property owners to clean up the building and remove the trash.

