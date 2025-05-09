Angela Gary, Alyssa Tumminaro win DVC titles for DeKalb: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls track

DuPage Valley Championship: At Neuqua Valley, the Barbs were fourth with 65 points.

Angela Gary won the shot put with a personal-best toss of 11.16 meters. Alyssa Tumminaro also set a PR, clearing 3.45 to win the pole vault.

“I didn’t like how I performed in discus but I called my Mom and my Mom was like, just use your power for shot. Just because it’s a bad discus day doesn’t mean it’s a bad shot day,” Gary said. “So, I used all that power, all that might, everything I had for the shot.”

Big Northern Conference Meet: At Dixon, Genoa-Kingston posted 83.25 points to take third in the 10-team field behind Oregon (112.5) and Rockford Lutheran (112.5).

Natasha Bianchi won three individual events and set a PR in the 100 (12.55). She also won the long jump (5.12) and the triple jump (10.68).

The 4x100 relay team won in 49.73, anchored by Bianchi. Addison Vicary cleared 1.63 to win the high jump.

Little 10 meet: At Waterman, Indian Creek finished with 76 points to take third while Hinckley-Big Rock was fifth with 64 in the six-team field.

For the Timberwolves, Maci Davis won the discus with a toss of 27.58. Ally Keilman was second in the 100 hurdles (17.07) and the 300 (PR, 50.72). Addison Marquardt was second in the high jump (1.47)

For the Royals, Sami Carlino set a PR of 9.28 in the shot put to claim first. Zeta Fay’s 14:14.71 was a personal record in the 3,200 and good for second.

Baseball

DeKalb 4, Neuqua Valley 1: At Naperville, the Barbs stayed one game out of first place in the DuPage Valley Conference by taking two of three from the Wildcats.

Jackson Kees allowed one earned run, two hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out seven. He also drove in a run and had one of DeKalb’s four hits.

Nik Nelson had two hits and scored twice for DeKalb (18-8-1, 7-5).

The final three games of DVC play begin next week, with the Barbs playing Metea Valley (10-17, 0-12) on Monday and Thursday at home and Tuesday on the road.

Genoa-Kingston 5, Stillman Valley 1: At Stillman Valley, Nathan Kleba tossed a no-hitter in the win.

Kleba didn’t allow an earned run, walked three and struck out five, needing only 80 pitches in seven innings. He also had a hit and scored twice.

Nick Cantrell had a pair of hits. Blake Ides and Charlie Wagner each scored twice.

Morris 10, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park, the Knights were swept by Morris. The three-game losing streak is the longest of the year for Kaneland.

Brady Alstott had a hit and drove in a run for the Knights.

Harvest Christian 18, Hiawatha 6: At Kirkland, Harvest Christian scored six in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

Aidan Cooper had two hits for the Hawks, Bentley Payne drove in a pair and Thomas Giebel scored twice.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 7, Winnebago 1: At Sycamore, Peyton Wright and Izzie Segreti each recorded a hat trick for the Spartans (15-3-1).

Lizzie Goff had a goal and an assist in the win. Marin Gautcher had three assists. Cortni Kruizenga and Segreti also had assists.

Kaneland 3, IC Catholic Prep 0: At Maple Park, the Knights picked up the nonconference win.

Genoa-Kingston 9, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, the Cogs closed out the regular season 19-2 with a 17-game winning streak after the nonconference win.

Ayva Hernandez scored three times while Jaquey Flores and Jaida Modesto each scored twice. Ally Poegel and Alison Ayala added goals.

Softball

Harvest Christian 35, Hiawatha 13: At Kirkland, Makayla Conlee had three of the Hawks’ five hits.

Ashtyn Fredrickson walked three times and scored three runs. Kahlan Chambers drew three walks and scored twice. Teagan Wruck walked four times, scored twice and drove in two runs. Each team drew 15 walks in the game.

Boys track

Little Ten Track Championships: At Waterman, Indian Creek was second (100) and Hinckley-Big Rock third (96) behind IMSA (180) in the seven-team field.

For the Timberwolves, Parker Murry set a PR in the triple jump, leaping 12.76 to win. They also won four of the five field events, including wins for Murry in the high jump (1.8) and triple jump (PR, 12.76). Wyatt Glett won the shot put (13.9) and Isaac Willis won the discus (46.08).

Cayden Gaston, Jason Brewer, Ryland Noble and Murry were second in the 4x100 in 46.41. Gaston, Sean Acker, Noble and Amir Brown were second in the 4x200 (1:40.52). Brown was second in the 300 hurdles (44.84).

For the Royals, Alex Casanas won the 400 in 52.92. Freshman Gavin Pickert won the long jump with a personal-best jump of 6.23, with Casanas right behind in second with a PR of 5.93.

