Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, September 15, 2023

Prep football
Kaneland 42, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, the Knights rolled to the road win Friday, scoring 21 points in each half.
The Knights improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White. They’ve scored at least 27 points in every game this year.
It was the first shutout for the Knights since a 31-0 win against La Salle-Peru on Oct. 25, 2019.
Boys soccer
Indian Creek 1, DePue 1: At DePue, the visting Timberwolves tied the Little Giants in the Little Ten Conference game. Tyler Bogle scored for Indian Creek.
Hinckley-Big Rock 1, Oregon 0: At Hinckley, Tyler Smith scored on an assist from Sawyer Smith to secure the victory.
THURSDAY’S LATE RESULT
Girls golf
Hinckley-Big Rock 233, Plano 257: At Cedardell Golf Club in Plano, the Royals moved to 7-2 on the year with the win.
Lily Day posted a 51 to earn medalist honors. Evelyn Lauer and Lilliana Martinez each carded a 57.