Storm Dayz: Host program’s first 10U team in more than a decade has high expectations

Kishwaukee Valley Storm 10u player Neve Crittenden is greeted by a teammate after scoring a run Wednesday, June 21, 2023, during a scrimmage game against the Poplar Grove Power at the Sycamore Community Sports Complex. The Kishwaukee Valley Storm is hosting the Storm Dayz tournament this weekend which draws about 70 teams and runs Friday through Sunday in Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)