Prep badminton: DeKalb makes history in first year hosting tournament

DeKALB – The DeKalb badminton team made history Friday at the IHSA State Championship. And it wasn’t just because the Barbs were hosting for the first time.
School records show the Barbs won a singles and doubles match at state for the first time, coach Zak Effler said. After losing her opener, Gwen Pfile won her next match, but was eliminated in the second round of the consolidation bracket.
In their second year at state, Kaitlyn Davis and Lea Guelde opened with a win before dropping their next two matches.
While playing at home definitely was an advantage in the team’s 22-20, 21-9 win against Joliet Central’s Abaliese Gudeman and Audrey Rodriguez, the biggest factor its was gaining experience last year.
“I think it’s more so how much we’ve improved as players the last year. That’s the biggest thing,” Davis said. “Last year, we had not been to state yet so we did not know how it was going to go. We didn’t know anything about it. This year, we came in prepared and were ready to go.”
The duo lost to Rachel Cameli and Maria Jia of Hinsdale Central before bowing out to Glenbrook North’s Anna Choi and Katelyn Wu 21-18, 18-21, 21-16.
Guelde, who laughed with Pfile about being able to skip classes Friday while competing in the school’s fieldhouse, said familiarity with the facility is a huge mental plus.
“We’re in DeKalb, so we have to travel a long time to go to these places,” Guelde said. “So it’s really nice close to home. And plus the familiarity of the courts is a really huge advantage. State is already super-nervous going into it, but having something comforting you, like being here, is really nice.”
After going 0-2 at state last year, Effler said it was good to see his doubles team pick up a victory.
“They were super-hyped after they got that win,” Effler said. “It’s hard to be successful that first year you go, just because state is a different tournament. But that second year, you perform a lot better. I think they were a lot more mentally prepared for what state would be like this year.”
Pfile opened the day with a 21-8, 21-6 loss to Cariss Chen of Illinois Math and Science Academy and staved off elimination with an 18-21, 21-16, 22-20 win against Hersey’s Nia Mosqueda. Her tournament came to an end with an 18-21, 21-18, 21-15 loss to Maine South’s Anna Jeludeva.
Effler said Pfile has a very aggressive style of play, something they’ve worked on scaling back. But on Friday, it worked to her advantage in the win.
“She likes to play in a very aggressive style, and we’ve been working with her playing a lot softer, slowing the game down,” he said “But against her opponent, we felt she actually needed to be that aggressive person she’s prone to being. Hit a little faster, hit a little harder, push her opponent back. So that definitely helped her a lot.”
Pfile said the stress factor of the tournament is somewhat eased by being able to play at home.
“It’s very exciting to know I’ve grown enough to get this far, but there’s also a lot of that stress with it, with the environment, all the people, being a little intimidated by some of the players knowing they’ve been training their whole lives,” Pfile said. “It’s rewarding to say I got here and tried my best, but it also has that big stress factor along with it.”
The Barbs will host the tournament through at least 2025. Effler said he had been trying to get the tournament to DeKalb since taking over the program in 2018.
“It is a ton of work, but it’s super-rewarding to actually see it happening,” Effler said. “People are saying a lot of positive things about it so far.”
Pfile said the experience was less stressful being at home.
“If this was any other school, having to travel, maybe stay overnight, it would be more nerve-wracking, not having that comfort of this is your home, this is where I train, I go to school here,” Pfile said. “It’s nice having it be that familiar.”