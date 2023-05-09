Track and field notebook: DeKalb figuring out relays heading into DVC meet

Even though Talen Tate is done for the year, the DeKalb boys track and field team has had some young sprinters step up to leave coach Jeff Saurbaugh optimistic heading into the DuPage Valley Conference meet.
The Barbs were second on Friday at the Holt Invite, the Barbs’ big home meet.
Sophomore Jauharie Wilson and freshman Braylen Anderson have joined seniors LaBrian Carrington and Ethan Tierney on the 4x100 relay, as well as junior Xavier Dandridge and senior Marquan Howard on the 4x200. Both were third Friday.
“We weren’t sure if they would be running on the varsity or freshman/sophomore teams,” Saurbuagh said. “But by the time we came outside, they were running in the varsity meets. They’ve been running really well for us.”
Saurbaugh said the Barbs are still fine-tuning the lineup heading into the DVC meet Thursday. One of the big pieces is the 4x200 and figuring out that and the 400, which are back to back.
Tierney won the 400 on Friday. The team’s top 4x200 time of 1:31.62 set by Wilson, Howard, Anderson and Cam Matthews at the Gib Seegers in Sycamore put them third in the sectional, which they host May 17.
Saurbaugh said he’s playing his hand for Thursday close to the vest as they start the postseason without Tate, last year’s Daily Chronicle Boys Track Athlete of the Year who suffered a groin injury during the indoor season.
“We did pretty well Friday before what we like to call championship month,” Saurbaugh said. “It was one last meet to play around as coaches. We tried new things and learned some things. We’ll be ready for Thursday.”
Clawson, Morey with clear expectations
Malerie Morey and Karissa Clawson each qualified for state last year, but neither ended up medaling. With Sycamore heading to the Class 2A Sterling Sectional on Thursday, the two are starting down the road to the podium.
Morey qualified for state in the pole vault last year and has bested her state mark in her last seven meets, including tying a personal best 3.05 meters at the Interstate 8 championship on Friday to take third.
Clawson won the high jump, clearing 1.55 meters to edge teammate Olivia Kriby. She enters Thursday ranked second in the sectional in the high jump, while Morey is third in both pole vault and triple jump.
“That’s been their goal all year, to get down there and get on the podium,” Sycamore coach Joe McCormick said. “I’m hoping that can happen. And it all starts Thursday.”
Logsdon bringing top times into Sterling
Ellie Logsdon, if the seeds are any indication, should have a huge day Thursday at the Sterling Sectional.
The Genoa-Kingston sprinter is in the top two in the three shortest races, including having the top 200 times in 26 flat. She’s second in the 100 (12.52) and 400 (1:00.06)
Sectional assignments
While Genoa-Kingston and Sycamore head out to Sterling, Kaneland goes the other way for the Class 2A Ridgewood Regional, which starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
DeKalb heads out to the Class 3A Metea Valley Sectional on Thursday, which features every DVC team except Neuqua Valley, which got shipped down to Lockport.
Indian Creek competes on Wednesday at the Class 1A Erie Sectional, while Hinckley-Big Rock goes Friday at the 1A Winnebago Sectional.
On the boys side, DeKalb hosts on May 17, while Kaneland, Sycamore and Genoa-Kingston are at the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Sectional on May 19. That’s also the day Hinckley-Big Rock and Indian Creek compete at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional.