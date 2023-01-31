Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, January 30, 2023

DeKalb rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit before falling to visiting Naperville North 52-46 in a DuPage Valley Conference boys basketball game Monday.
Devon Grant led DeKalb (17-8, 3-4 DVC) with 18 points. Darrell Island added 13 points and six rebounds.
Girls Basketball
Earlville 46, Indian Creek 20: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves dropped to 6-12 overall and 3-4 in the Little Ten Conference with the loss to the Red Raiders.
Hinckley-Big Rock 43, Hiawatha 19: At Hiawatha, Anna Hermann scored 11 points to lead the Royals to the Little Ten Conference road win. H-BR improved to 18-9 overall, 6-2 in the Little Ten.