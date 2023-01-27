Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, January 26, 2023

A big fourth quarter and an equally big night from Isabella Turner led Indian Creek to a 44-38 win over Hiawatha in a Little Ten Conference contest Thursday night.
The Timberwolves outscored Hiawatha 17-8 in the final quarter to pull away. Turner scored 26 points and hauled in 14 rebounds in the victory for IC (6-11, 3-4 in the Little Ten).
Boys Wrestling
Kaneland 40, Marengo 30: At Marengo, Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Caden Grabowski, Christian Duffing, Apollo Gochis, Vince Ariola, Nate Diaz, and JR Warfel recorded individual wins for the Knights in the dual meet with the host Indians.
Kaneland 54, St. Francis 20: At Marengo, among the winners for the Knights were Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Caden Grabowski, Kyle Rogers, Jack Gruber, Christian Duffing, Vince Ariola, Max Pietak, and Nate Diaz.
DeKalb 64, Hononegah 8: At Rockton, the Barbs finished the regular season with a 20-2 record after the dominating nonconference win.
Girls Basketball
Ottawa 52, Kaneland 33: At Ottawa, a big third quarter turned a two-point halftime advantage into a deep deficit for the Knights in the Interstate Eight contest. Kaneland (11-13, 7-5 in the I8) was outscored 21-3 in the third quarter by the Pirates.
Hinckley-Big Rock 75, IMSA 18: At Hinckley, Devin Werner led the Lady Royals with 15 points, and Kylee Hellebrand added 14 for HBR as they improved to 17-9 overall and 5-2 in the Little Ten.