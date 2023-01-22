Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, January 21, 2023

The Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team shot over 72% in the first half and led wire-to-wire in an 88-67 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday afternoon in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
David Coit scored a team-high 24 points with five assists, Zarique Nutter added 19 points, Darweshi Hunter chipped in 16 points, and Anthony Crump scored 13 points as the Huskies picked up their second consecutive road win and improved to 3-3 in league play.
“Coming off of the Miami game, we knew that we are a pretty good ballclub when we do certain things,” NIU head coach Rashon Burno said. “Share the ball, play smart, limit turnovers, and rebound. Those are areas that have plagued us all year, and we haven’t always done to the best of our ability, but this team is resilient, they have been battle-tested. Anytime you can go on the road and win two in a row, that says a lot about your ballclub.”
Boys basketball
DeKalb 69, Auburn 43: At Rockford, the Barbs dominated the second half for the nonconference win.
Davon Grant scored 23 and Sean Reynolds added 15 for the Barbs.
Hinckley-Big Rock 38, Winnebago 36: At Winnebago, the Royals got 17 points and 10 rebounds from Martin Ledbetter in the win.
Ben Hintzsche added nine points for the Royals (19-5).
Girls basketball
LaSalle-Peru 58, Kaneland 55 (OT): At Maple Park, the Knights came back from a 14-5 hole after one, but fell in overtime to the Cavaliers.
Kailey Plank scored 22 for the Knights (10-12, 6-4 Interstate 8), and Kendra Brown added 16.
Boys bowling
Guilford Sectional: Sycamore senior Evan Borowicz punched his ticket to state, rolling a 1,266 to earn an automatic qualifying spot by nine pins.
The Spartans were eighth as a team with a 5,676, 191 pins out of the final qualifying spot.
None of the three DeKalb individuals competing advanced. Vojtech Cisar rolled a 1,194 to lead the Barbs.
Girls dance
Geneva Sectional: DeKalb took second in the 2A division with an 87.2 to make the state tournament.
The Barbs were within 1.4 of the title, claimed by Whitney Young.
South Elgin Sectional: Sycamore was 11th in the 2A division, scoring a 78.6 and missing out on a state berth.
Washington Sectional: Hinckley-Big Rock was 10th in the 1A division, scoring a 69.97 and missing out on qualifying for state.
Women’s basketball
Eastern Michigan 66, NIU 61 (OT): At Ypsilanti, Michigan, NIU had chance to win at both the end of regulation and overtime, but fell to the Eagles.
Chelby Koker scored 25, while A’Jah Davis got her 21st double-double this year with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
The Huskies had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Sidney McCrea’s corner 3 rimmed out to force overtime. Down 64-61 in the closing seconds in OT, Koker had two chances from the 3-point line but could not make the tying basket.