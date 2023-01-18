Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, January 17

The Northern Illinois men’s basketball team held off a late Miami rally for an 81-77 win on Tuesday.
David Coit led the scoring with 21 points, Zarique Nutter scored 16 and Kaleb Thornton added 11.
Up two late, Darweshi Hunter stepped to the line and made two free throws, giving NIU a 79-75 lead with 26.2 seconds left. Following another Miami score, Hunter once again made a pair at the line as the lead grew back to four. The Huskies then forced a RedHawk turnover to seal the road win.
“This is our first win that really came down to the wire and games like this are really helpful for these guys and for their confidence that they can go out and get wins on the road,” NIU head coach Rashon Burno said.
Highland Community College 90, Kishwaukee College 72: At Highland, Cam Russell scored 24 points and had five assists during NJCAA action.
Brennen McNally scored 16 points and Jordan Garcia added 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinckley-Big Rock 49, Hiawatha 27: At Hinckley, Hinckley-Big Rock girls basketball head coach Douglas Brewington earned his 100th career win and the hosts picked up a victory to advance to the semifinals of the Little Ten Conference tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kaneland 86, Rochelle 64: At Kaneland, Parker Violett had 20 points to lead the Knights to an Interstate Eight Conference victory.
Gevon Grant scored 18, Troyer Carlson had 17 and Johnny Spallasso added 15.
Hinckely-Big Rock 67, Indian Creek 40: At Shabbona, Jake Taylor had 11 points but the hosts fell in Little Ten Conference action.
Sam Genslinger added 10. Max Hintzsche scored 15 to lead the Royals (17-5, 7-0 LTC).
GIRLS BOWLING
Kaneland 8, Ottawa Township 2: At Kaneland, Preslee Sutherland bowled a career-high series of 580 pins with her highest game being 246 during a nonconference victory.
Emma Pernice finished with a 487 (177) and Megan Johnson bowled a 396 (166).
BOYS SWIMMING
DeKalb-Sycamore 114, Guilford 51: At DeKalb, Jacob Gramer took first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:10.16) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.68) during a nonconference victory.
Noah Johnson took first in the 50 freestyle (23.99) and the 100 backstroke (59.18), Kevin Sullivan finished first in the 200 free (2:04.57), Calvin VanderSchee finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:01.34) and Max Palacios took first in the 100 free (53.96).
BOYS WRESTLING
Genoa-Kingston 39, North Boone 24: At Genoa, the Cogs picked up a triangular meet victory.
Byron 60, Genoa-Kingston 9: At Genoa, the hosts fell during a tri-team meet.