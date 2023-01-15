Daily Chronicle sports roundup for January 14

The Sycamore boys bowling team won the Kaneland Regional on Saturday and will advance to the Guilford Sectional, while DeKalb’s Vojtech Cisar rolled a 1,352 to win the individual title at Mardi Gras Lanes.
Sycamore rolled a 6,030 for the win, less than 50 pins ahead of runner-up Woodstock. DeKalb was sixth with 5,599, almost 300 back of the final qualifying spot.
Michael Scibaras (1,223) and Talen Tate (1,142) also advanced for DeKalb.
Evan Borowicz (1,278), Ryan Voyles (1,224) and Austin Borton (1,182) paced the Spartans.
Kaneland’s season came to an end. Louis Blickem rolled a 1,071 for the Knights, 42 pins off the final qualifying score.
Boys basketball
Lyons 62, DeKalb 55: At Burlington, the Barbs got 21 points from Eric Rosenow, but it wasn’t enough in a 62-55 loss to Lyons at the Central MLK tournament.
Darrell Island and Davon Grant each had 12 for the Barbs.
Hinckley-Big Rock 54, Pearl City 30: Martin Ledbetter had 19 points and nine rebounds to power the Royals (16-5).
Ben Hinztsche scored 11 points and had four assists.
Yorkville 70, Kaneland 67: At Yorkville, Johnny Spallasso had 21 in the Knights’ loss.
Gevon Grant scored 14 and Troyer Carlson added 13 for Kaneland (17-4), which returns to Interstate 8 play on Tuesday against Rochelle at Kaneland.
Boys wrestling
Lyons quad: DeKalb went 3-0 with wins against Conant, Libertyville and Lyons.
D-C tournament: Kaneland went 2-2 on the day, beating Lake Park 43-30 and Lane Technical 39-30. The Knights lost 40-33 to Geneva and 78-6 to Prospect.
Nate Diaz had the win against Lane. Kamron Scholl, Alex Gochis, Caden Grabowski, Apollo Gochis, Cole Olsen, Vince Ariola, Diaz and JR Warfel recorded wins against Lake Park.
Scholl, Gochis, Grabowski, Olsen, Ariola, Diaz, and Warfel got wins against Lane. Scholl, Gochis, Grabowski, Olsen, Ariola, and Warfel won against Geneva.
Larkin tournament: Noah Dutton claimed first for the Cogs in the 145-pound weight class.
Girls wrestling
Batavia Invite: Reese Zimmer won at 115 pounds, headlining a strong performance for DeKalb.
Alex Gregorio Perez took second at 105, Frieda Hernandez was second at 110 and Molly Kraft was second at 170 for DeKalb. Emma Kraft (105) and Aubree Judkins (120) took third, while Aarianna Bloyd was fifth at 235.
Girls basketball
Indian Creek 48, LaMoille 15: At Hinckley, Isabella Turner exploded for 26 points in the first round of the Little 10 Conference tournament.
Bethan Odle scored 14 for the Timberwolves, who play at 5:30 p.m. against Serena.
Rochelle 59, Kaneland 56: At Rochelle, Kaneland’s Kailey Plank scored 22 points in the loss.
Sam Kerry scored 15 for the Knights (9-10, 5-3).
Men’s basketball
Olive Harvey 88, Kishwaukee 72: At Malta, Cameron Russell had 20 points nine rebounds and six assists but it wasn’t enough for the Kougars.
Donavyn Sayles had 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Carion Hale and Brennen McNally each had 10 points.