Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, January 12, 2023

On a night where it honored its seniors, the DeKalb wrestling team showed off as the Barbs rolled past Neuqua Valley 63-15 in a DuPage Valley Conference dual Thursday.
Austin Martin, Hudson Ikens, Jacob Luce, Ethan Schultz and Mehki Cave led the way for DeKalb with victories.
Girls Basketball
Polo 53, Genoa-Kingston 41: At Polo, Emily Trzynka scored 13 points to lead the way for the Cogs in the nonconference contest. Ally Poegel added 9 points for GK (10-9).
Boys Wrestling
Sycamore 37, Kaneland 36: At Sycamore, Gable Carrick helped lead the Spartans to the Interstate 8 Conference dual win over the visiting Knights. Carrick’s win at 195 pounds helped to seal the match. Alex Gochis, Kam Scholl, Caden Grabowski, Kyle Rogers, Cole Olsen and JR Warfel were among the winners for Kaneland.
Boys Swimming
Naperville Central 116, DeKalb-Sycamore 52: At DeKalb, Jacobb Gramer captured the 50 freestyle and Noah Johnson the 100 breastroke for the Barbs in the DuPage Valley conference meet.