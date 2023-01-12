January 11, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Kaneland Boys Wrestling Takes Quad

By Shaw Local News Network

At Hoffman Estates, the Kaneland Knights wrestling team took a pair of wins at a quadrangular Wednesday night.

Kaneland defeated Maine East 64-12 and Hoffman Estates 39-33. Kamron Scholl, Caden Grabowski, Kyle Rogers, Cole Olsen and Nate Diaz won both of their matches for the Knights.

Genoa-Kingston Splits in quad: At Genoa, the host Cogs split their quad meet. G-K defeated Alden-Hebron 48-6 and fell to Dixon 72-3.

Nathan Brening, Nate Dutton, Breck Pearson, Xander Gleissner and Ryan Swider were among the winners for G-K.

Boys basketball

Kaneland 67, Stillman Valley 40: At Stillman Valley, a dozen different players scored for the Knights in the nonconference win.

Gevon Grant led the way for Kaneland (16-3) with 16 points. Troyer Carlson added 10 points for the Knights, who won their third straight

