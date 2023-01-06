Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday January 5, 2023

Kylee Hellbrand led a balanced scoring attack for the Royals with 12 points as Hinckley-Big Rock rolled by DePue 61-23 in a Little Ten Conference contest. Anna Herrmann added 11 and Alyssa Swanson 10 for HBR (12-7, 2-2).
Girls Basketball
Newark 59, Indian Creek 11: At Newark, Bethany Odle led the way for IC with 7 points.
Boys Swimming
Waubonsie Valley 148, DeKalb 81: At Aurora, Jacob Gramer raced to two wins for the Barbs, taking the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races. Noah Johnson, Max Palcios, and Matthew Graham placed second in the 200 IM, 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle, respectively.
Boys Wrestling
Kaneland 48, Sandwich 28: At Maple Park, Nate Diaz, Max Pietak, Apollo Gochis and Kamron Scholl won by fall for the Knights.
DeKalb 45, Naperville Central 19: At DeKalb, the Barbs rolled past the Redhawks in a DuPage Valley Conference dual meet.