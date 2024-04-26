Downtown DeKalb intersections cleared after temporarily train delay

A stopped train blocks the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Fourth Street in downtown DeKalb Friday, April 26, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – Downtown DeKalb intersections are cleared as of 11:45 a.m. Friday after a train temporarily blocked multiple routes when it stopped on the tracks.

Intersections along Fourth Street and Lincoln Highway and on multiple streets perpendicular to Lincoln Highway were blocked from about 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Friday.

A citywide alert sent at 10:50 a.m. asked motorists to find alternate driving routes.

“There is no known time frame at this time,” the alert stated regarding when the intersections would be cleared.

A second alert sent at 11:46 a.m. said all roadways were cleared.

A stopped train blocks a Third Street intersection in downtown DeKalb Friday, April 26, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

This story was updated at 11:49 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2024.