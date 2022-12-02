December 01, 2022
Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, December 1, 2022

Kaneland wrestling opens season with dominating win.

Kamron Scholl, Caden Grabowski, Kyle Rogers, Jack Gruber, Christian Duffing, Nate Harper, Cole Olsen, Max Pietak, Nate Diaz and Nate Lapitan recorded wins for the Knights in a dominating 57-6 win at Woodstock North. It was their first dual meet win of the season

Girls Basketball

Indian Creek 56, LaMoille 21: At Shabonna, Izzy Turner poured in 23 points to lift the Timberwolves in their Little Ten Conference opener. Bethany Odle added 12 for IC (2-6, 1-0).

DeKalb 48, Metea Valley 42: At Aurora, Cayla Evans scored 15 points as the Barbs picked up the win to begin DuPage Valley Conference play. The Barbs improved to 5-1, 1-0 in the DVC.

Stillman Valley 48, Genoa-Kingston 41 (OT): At Genoa, a tight game went the way of the unbeaten Cardinals. Emily Trzynka scored 12 and Ally Poegel 10 for the Cogs (4-4, 0-1 in the Big Northern).

Girls Bowling

Metea Valley 2,221, DeKalb 2,015: At Aurora, Kayden Royalty rolled a game-high and team-high performance to lead the Barbs. Royalty rolled 223 in the second game and finished with a total of 583 pins to lead DeKalb.

