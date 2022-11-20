November 19, 2022
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Kailey Porter scored 15 points to lead the DeKalb girls basketball team to a 53-43 win over Kaneland on Saturday to take third place in the Burlington Central Thanksgiving Tournament.

Cayla Evans added 10 for the Barbs while Kailey Plank led the Knights with 26.

Plank and Porter were named to the all-tournament team.

Genoa-Kingston 59, West Carroll 21: At Oregon, the Cogs got 23 points behind all-tournament selection Ally Poegel in the win.

Bryce Boylen added 16 for the Cogs (3-2).

Elgin 49, Indian Creek 17: At IMSA, Izzy Turner had nine points and 15 rebounds in the loss for the Timberwolves.

