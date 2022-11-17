Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

At Oregon on Wednesday, Ally Poegel scored 14 points including four from behind the 3-point line, in Genoa-Kingston’s 49-35 loss to Amboy at the Oregon Tournament.
Lizzy Davis added seven points, and Bryce Boylen and Emily Tryznka scored six each for G-K.
St. Charles North 63, Kaneland 29: At Burlington, Casey O’Brien led the Raiders with 10 points as Kaneland fell to the North Stars at the Burlington Central Tournament.
Burlington Central 45, DeKalb 31: At Burlington, Kailey Porter tallied 14 points to lead the Barbs at the Burlington Central Tournament. DeKalb fell to 1-1 on the season.