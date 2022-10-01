Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, September 30, 2022

The Sycamore girls tennis team picked up a 6-3 win at St. Francis on Friday.
The Spartans swept the singles matches to help stay undefeated in match play this year. Elizabeth Kleckner was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 1, Jordyn Tilstra was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 2 and Yuxuan Ni ground out a tough 6-4, 5-7, 10-8 win at No. 3.
Sabrina Ezell and Madyson Block also had a marathon, 2-6, 7-5, 10-5 win at No. 2. Becca Allen and Kate Elsner (7-6, 6-4) and Kate Elsner and Jenny Ni (7-5, 7-6) also had doubles wins.
Boys soccer
Westminster Christian 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Hinckley, Tyler Smith, Daniel Hutchinson and Landon Roop scored in the loss.