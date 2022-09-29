Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Junior Brian Davoust finished second overall carding a 79 to help Kaneland finish second in the team standings to Marmion Academy at the Class 2A Burlington Central Regional. Ryan Babich, Zach Ramos, Gavin Roberts, Rocco Rosati and Gabe Gooch all advance to Monday’s 2A Sterling Sectional at Emerald Hill Golf Club. Sycamore will take three golfers to the sectional after Matthew Loos, Ethan Fischer and Luther Swedberg all qualified. Landen Ritchie of Genoa-Kingston carded an 82 to advance to Monday.
Boys golf
Class 3A Huntley Regional: At Huntley, Andrew Smith carded and 80 for DeKalb and will advance to the Class 3A Dundee-Crown Sectional at Randall Oaks in West Dundee on Monday.
Class 1A Oregon Regional: At Oregon, Sam Genslinger shot 88 to advance to the Class 1A Riverdale Sectional at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Monday.
Boys soccer
Kaneland 2, Rochelle 1: At Maple Park, at the Interstate Eight Tournament, the Knights advanced to Saturday’s championship match with the one-goal win. Matthew Mitchinson scored for Kaneland who improved to 12-7-2.
Sycamore 8, La Salle-Peru 1: At Sycamore, senior Will Donahoe was all the Spartans needed in the Interstate Eight Tournament match. Donahoe scored four times as Sycamore advanced to Saturdays title game against Kaneland. Ethan Royer, Liam Tran, Jack Wilson and Chandler Gatbunton scored for Sycamore (10-8-1).
Indian Creek 5, Yorkville Christian 1: At Shabonna, the Timberwolves earned their first win of the season over the Mustangs in a nonconference contest.
Genoa-Kingston 8, Oregon 0: At Kingston, Diego Espinoza had a hat trick for the Cogs in the nonconference match. Max Hernandez added two goals and Junior Leon, Brayan Garcia and Julian Lara-Para also scored for G-K (13-3).
Girls Volleyball
Kaneland 2, LaSalle-Peru 1: At Peru, the Knights held on to first place in the Interstate Eight with a wild 27-25, 18-25, 25-17 win over the Cavaliers. Kaneland improved to 18-4, 8-0.