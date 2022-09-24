September 24, 2022
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Riley Newport won the Flyin’ Hawk XC Invitational at Bartlett on Saturday, finishing in 15:11 for a more than 12-second win.

Jacob Barraza was fifth for the Barbs in 15:37.1, helping DeKalb take fifth as a team.

Rock River Run: At Sterling, the Sycamore boys were second with 99 points while Kaneland was fourth with 135 points, tied with Hampshire.

Evan Nosek won the race in 15:38.1 for the Knights. Naif Al Harby of Sycamore was fourth in 15:55.7. Kaneland’s Zachary Murdock was about 2 seconds off a top-10 finish, taking 11th in 16:17.9.

Girls cross country

Rock River Run: At Sterling, Kaneland was fourth and Sycamore took 10th.

Hayley King was 15th for the Spartans in 19:45.3, while Danielle Bower paced Kaneland with a 19:57.7 for 22nd.

Boys soccer

G-K round robin: At Genoa, the Cogs went 2-0 with wins against Hinckley-Big Rock (10-0) and Richmond-Burton (4-1).

Against R-B, Diego Espinoza scored twice, with Junior Leon and Julian Lara-Para adding goals. In the win over H-BR, the Cogs got two goals each from Jay Wolcott, Leon and Brayan Garcia. Lara-Para, Max Rodriguez, Javier Pizano and Espinoza added goals.

Sandwich 5, Indian Creek 5: The Timberwolves were down 2-0, scored four straight to take a 4-2 lead, and escaped with a 5-5 tie on homecoming.

Kaneland 3, La Salle-Peru 1: At Maple Park, the Knights secured the No. 2 seed in the Interstate 8 tourney with the win.

Johnsburg 5, Sycamore 2: At Johnsburg, the Spartans fell despite goals from Jack Wilson and Cameron Kruskol.

Boys golf

Sterling invite: At Sterling, Kaneland was second, Sycamore fifth and DeKalb sixth.

The Knights shot a 313, two strokes off the team title. Zach Ramos was third with a 76, two shots off the lead. Bradley Franck shot a 77 for fourth, and Wesley Hollis a 79 to take fifth.

Sycamore shot a 350 and DeKalb a 351. Ryan Polly paced the Spartans with an 83, and Daniel Rowan also carded an 83 for the Barbs.

