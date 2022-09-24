Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Riley Newport won the Flyin’ Hawk XC Invitational at Bartlett on Saturday, finishing in 15:11 for a more than 12-second win.
Jacob Barraza was fifth for the Barbs in 15:37.1, helping DeKalb take fifth as a team.
Rock River Run: At Sterling, the Sycamore boys were second with 99 points while Kaneland was fourth with 135 points, tied with Hampshire.
Evan Nosek won the race in 15:38.1 for the Knights. Naif Al Harby of Sycamore was fourth in 15:55.7. Kaneland’s Zachary Murdock was about 2 seconds off a top-10 finish, taking 11th in 16:17.9.
Girls cross country
Rock River Run: At Sterling, Kaneland was fourth and Sycamore took 10th.
Hayley King was 15th for the Spartans in 19:45.3, while Danielle Bower paced Kaneland with a 19:57.7 for 22nd.
Boys soccer
G-K round robin: At Genoa, the Cogs went 2-0 with wins against Hinckley-Big Rock (10-0) and Richmond-Burton (4-1).
Against R-B, Diego Espinoza scored twice, with Junior Leon and Julian Lara-Para adding goals. In the win over H-BR, the Cogs got two goals each from Jay Wolcott, Leon and Brayan Garcia. Lara-Para, Max Rodriguez, Javier Pizano and Espinoza added goals.
Sandwich 5, Indian Creek 5: The Timberwolves were down 2-0, scored four straight to take a 4-2 lead, and escaped with a 5-5 tie on homecoming.
Kaneland 3, La Salle-Peru 1: At Maple Park, the Knights secured the No. 2 seed in the Interstate 8 tourney with the win.
Johnsburg 5, Sycamore 2: At Johnsburg, the Spartans fell despite goals from Jack Wilson and Cameron Kruskol.
Boys golf
Sterling invite: At Sterling, Kaneland was second, Sycamore fifth and DeKalb sixth.
The Knights shot a 313, two strokes off the team title. Zach Ramos was third with a 76, two shots off the lead. Bradley Franck shot a 77 for fourth, and Wesley Hollis a 79 to take fifth.
Sycamore shot a 350 and DeKalb a 351. Ryan Polly paced the Spartans with an 83, and Daniel Rowan also carded an 83 for the Barbs.