Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

As an outside hitter, junior Alayna Pierce controls the net for Genoa-Kingston. With the help of senior Lily Mueller, the Cogs rolled again in the Big Northern Conference with a 25-14, 25-16 win over Oregon on Wednesday night.
Pierce contributed 12 kills and six digs, and Muller chipped in with six kills as G-K improved to 22-2 overall and 3-0 in the BNC. Alivia Keegan dished out 23 assists, and Kaitlyn Rahn added five kills for the Cogs.
Boys soccer
Kaneland 3, Plano 1: At Maple Park, the Knights improved to 4-0 in the Interstate 8 Conference with the win over the visiting Reapers. Kaneland is 9-6-2 overall.
Earlville 7, Indian Creek 0: At Shabonna, in a Little Ten conference contest, the Timberwolves were shut out. IC is 0-16, 0-4 in the Little Ten.
Somonauk 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 2: At Somonauk, the Royals dropped to 3-12-1 and 0-5 in the Little Ten with the road defeat.
Sycamore 12, Sandwich 0: At Sycamore, Caleb Emert netted three goals, and Will Donahoe and Nick Doering scored twice for the Spartans in the Interstate 8 contest. Willie Romero, Carson Matthews, Javier Lopez, Carter England, and Carl Jameson scored for Sycamore (6-7-1, 5-0).
Boys cross country
Sycamore captures Byron Invitational: At Byron, Naif Al-Harby broke loose for an impressive 15:09 to lead the Spartans to the team title at the Byron Invitational. Ethan Sofisburg ran a solid 15:32 for Sycamore.
Girls golf
Kaneland 313, DeKalb-Sycamore 329, Geneseo 350, Ottawa 376, St. Bede 411, Plano 492: At Ottawa, senior Katharine Marshall carded a 71 to help lead Kaneland to the team title. Julia Skiba shot 77 for the Knights. Brianna Chamoun took second overall for D-S shooting 73 and her teammate Lauren Cohn carded a 76 to finish third overall and teammate Lexi Morrow shot 77.
Boys golf
Sandwich 178, Hinckley-Big Rock 188: At Sandwich, Ben Hintzsche and Max Hintzsche shot 43 and 44 for the Royals in the nonconference match. Lucas Krystozek carded a 49 for H-BR.
Kaneland second at Cadets Invite: At Aurora, Brian Davoust placed sixth, shooting 5-over par for the Knights. Zach Ramos and Wes Hollis both finished in the top 10 overall for Kaneland.