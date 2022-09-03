Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, September 2

Genoa-Kingston notched a 42-20 victory over Rockford Lutheran on the road in Rockford on Friday.
Max Lavender kicked things off for the Cogs (2-0) with a pair of touchdown runs that put them up 14-0 early.
Justyn Ferrara caught a 32-yard strike from Nathan Kleba in the third quarter and Brady Brewick smashed in for a 1-yard score.
Kleba found Brody Engel for a 27-yard touchdown strike in the fourth quarter, Kyng Hughes rushed for a 10-yard score and Ethan Wilnau closed things out with a 3-yard touchdown dash.
BOYS SOCCER
Plano 4, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Hinckley, Landon Roop accounted for the Royals’ lone goal late in the second half on an assist from Michael Murphy.