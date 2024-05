The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce welcoming Keep it Poppin' with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce )

GENOA – The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Keep it Poppin’ to the Genoa community.

The Chamber celebrated Keep it Poppin’ joining the community with a ribbon-cutting April 27, according to a news release.

Keep it Poppin’ is a family-owned cottage food popcorn company that offers pick-up and delivery within Genoa’s city limits.

For information, visit facebook.com/KeepitPoppin.Genoa.