Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Lauren Cohn carded a 36 and Brianna Chamoun added a 37 as DeKalb-Sycamore’s girls golf team won its second straight match to start the season, 171-207, over Dixon. Lexi Morrow and Simone Bertrand also contributed to the team win Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
West Aurora 4, Kaneland 0: At Maple Park, despite the best efforts of goalie Andrew Davison, the Knights fell to the Blackhawks in a nonconference contest. Kaneland fell to 0-1 to start the season.
DeKalb 2, St. Edward 0: At DeKalb, Landon Weishaar got the season off on the right foot as his right foot opened the scoring for DeKalb at the Barb Cup. The Barbs improved to 1-0.
Girls Volleyball
DeKalb 2, Rockford Auburn 0: At Rockford, the Barbs opened the season with a straight set win over Auburn. DeKalb prevailed, 25-20, 25-12, and will open up conference play at home Wednesday night.
Sandwich 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Sandwich, the Royals fell in two to the Indians to open up the season. Sandwich took both games, 25-12, 25-17.
Indian Creek 2, Aurora Christian 0: At Shabonna, the Timberwolves improved to 2-0 with the nonconference win. Adrianna DeClue had 18 digs and Lenna Hulthen sparkled at the service line with four aces to lead IC to the win.
Boys Golf
Hinckley-Big Rock 182, Lisle 213: At Hinckley, the Royals picked up their third win of the season. Max Hintzsche earned medalist honors with a score of 40. Additional scorers for the Royals were: Ben Hintzsche (44), Saje Beane (47) and Lucas Krystozek (51).