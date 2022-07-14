Softball: Kishwaukee Valley Storm to host tryouts July 19 until August 7

The Kishwaukee Valley Storm travel softball team will hold tryouts for five different age groups from July 19 until August 7 at both Sycamore High School and the Sycamore Park District softball field.

The 14-and-under, 16U and 18U tryouts will be July 19 at the high school and July 20 at the park district fields from 5:30 until 8 p.m. All three groups will also have tryouts from 5:30-8 p.m. at the high school.

16U and 18U will have tryouts on August 6-7 at the park district fields from 9-11:30 a.m. 10U, 12U and 14U will have tryouts those days from noon until 2:30 p.m also at the park district.

10U and 12U will have tryouts from 530-8 on July 27 at the park district field and July 30-31 from 9-1130 a.m. at the sports complex.

All age groups will have a tryout August 3 from 5:30-8.

For more information, visit kvstorm.org or email info@kvstorm.org.