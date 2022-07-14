July 14, 2022
Softball: Kishwaukee Valley Storm to host tryouts July 19 until August 7

By Daily Chronicle staff report
Kishwaukee Valley Storm's Madison Butler slides safely into third Friday, June 24, 2022, during their 12u game against the Midwest Aftershock in the 22nd annual Storm Dayz tournament at the Sycamore Community Sports Complex.

The Kishwaukee Valley Storm travel softball team will hold tryouts for five different age groups from July 19 until August 7 at both Sycamore High School and the Sycamore Park District softball field.

The 14-and-under, 16U and 18U tryouts will be July 19 at the high school and July 20 at the park district fields from 5:30 until 8 p.m. All three groups will also have tryouts from 5:30-8 p.m. at the high school.

16U and 18U will have tryouts on August 6-7 at the park district fields from 9-11:30 a.m. 10U, 12U and 14U will have tryouts those days from noon until 2:30 p.m also at the park district.

10U and 12U will have tryouts from 530-8 on July 27 at the park district field and July 30-31 from 9-1130 a.m. at the sports complex.

All age groups will have a tryout August 3 from 5:30-8.

For more information, visit kvstorm.org or email info@kvstorm.org.