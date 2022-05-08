High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 7

Connor Grimm drove in a run in the top of the ninth inning Saturday to lift Genoa-Kingston to a 9-8 win over host Byron in Big Northern Conference play.
Declan Creadon had four hits, a run scored and an RBI for the Cogs. Ethan Wilnau drove in two runs, and Nolan Perry had three hits, scored three times and knocked in one run.
Indian Creek 11, Hinckley-Big Rock 5: At Hinckley, the Timberwolves pounded out 18 hits during the Little Ten win.
Drake Mickler went 2 for 5 with three RBIs, and Reee McRoberts was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Sam Genslinger struck out five through five innings.
SOFTBALL
Huntley 1, Kaneland 0 (8 inn.): At Marengo, neither team recorded a hit, but Huntley was able to scratch out a run in the eighth inning during the Marengo Tournament.
Kaneland’s Grace Algrim struck out seven over 7 1/3 innings.
Marist 2, Kaneland 1: At Marengo, Marist was able to push across two runs in the fourth inning, which proved to be the difference in the teams’ Marengo Tournament game.
Olivia Stoker had the lone hit for Kaneland.
Polo 10, Sycamore 9: At Polo, the Timberwolves fell in nonconference action.
BOYS TRACK
Genoa-Kingston invite: At Genoa, Indian Creek finished fifth with a score of 49 points in a 14-team meet.
Christian Meier finished first in the 110-mete hurdles with a time of 16.44 seconds, and Cole Oleson finished first in the high jump (1.83 meters).
G-K finished in seventh place with 33 points, and Hinckley-Big Rock finished in 12th place with 15.5 points.
GIRLS TRACK
Genoa-Kingston invite: At Genoa, the Cogs took first with 108.5 points in a 13-team meet.
Kaitlyn Jerbi won in the 3,200-meter run and 1,600. Ellie Logsdon took first in the 100 high hurdles. Azura Camaro, Abbie Andrews, Bridget Hughes and Natalie Wells took first in the 4x800 relay.
Logsdon took second in the 300 hurdles, and Jerbi took second in the 800-meter run.
Indian Creek finished in fifth place with 75 points. Brooke Probst finished first in the high jump (1.63 meters), and Reagan Gibson finished first in the pole vault (2.93 meters).