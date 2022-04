The Sycamore softball team pounded out 11 hits and held on for a 10-5 win Friday at Sandwich.

Chelsea Born was 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI, while Emily Puentes and Tia DUrst each drove in two runs on two hits.

Paige Collie also had a two-hit game for the Spartans.

Brooklynn Snodgrass allowed three earned runs in seven innings for the win.