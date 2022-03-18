June 29, 2022
Daily Chronicle 2022 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

By Eddie Carifio

Dekalb's Sean Reynolds embraces Coach Mike Reynolds in the final seconds against St. Charles North at the Class 4A Regional Final game on Feb. 25, 2022 in Hampshire. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

Player of the Year

Lane McVicar, DeKalb, sr., G

First team

Sean Reynolds, DeKalb, fr., G – He averaged 10 points a game and shot 40% from 3-point range. He made the All-DuPage Valley Conference first team in his first high school season.

DeKalb's Tyler Westberg hits a 3-pointer against St. Charles North in the Class 4A Hampshire Regional final Feb. 25 in Hampshire. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

Tyler Westberg, DeKalb, sr., G – Westberg averaged 10 points a game, shot 38% from 3-point range and was special mention for the second straight year on the All-DVC team. He had a career-best 29 points in a win against St. Charles North that gave the Barbs their first regional title since 2010.

Kaneland’s Troyer Carlson (10) drives to the hoop against Plano’s Carion Hale (5) during a basketball game at Plano High School on Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Troyer Carlson, Kaneland, so., G – Carlson averaged two assists a game and knocked down 38% of his 3-pointers in earning All-Interstate 8 Conference first-team honors. He averaged 14.4 points and four rebounds a game.

Hinckley-Big Rock's Judson Scott gets by DePue's Sean Fitzgerald during their game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Judson Scott, Hinckley-Big Rock, sr., F – Scott averaged 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds a game, helping the Royals achieve 20 wins in a season for the first time since 2012. He was a unanimous selection to the All-Little Ten Conference team.

Genoa-Kingston's Colin Nesler snares a rebound over Dixon's Sky Goral last month in Lancaster Gym. The Dukes won the game 52-36. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Colin Nesler, Genoa-Kingston, sr., C – The single-season and career leader in blocks for the Cogs, Nesler averaged three a game this season. He also averaged 11 points and eight rebounds a game this season.

Sycamore's Brody Armstrong goes by Kaneland's Troyer Carlson during their Class 3A regional game Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Sycamore High School.

Second team

Brody Armstrong, Sycamore, sr., G

Alec Golembiewski, Genoa-Kingston, sr., G

Ben Hintzsche, Hinckley-Big Rock, jr., G

Darrell Island, DeKalb, jr., G

Parker Violett, Kaneland, so., F

Indian Creek's Grant Schlorff drives around Lisle's Tyrese Watson during their game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Honorable mention: Tyler York, Sycamore, sr., G; Cole Oelson, Indian Creek, sr., F; Grant Schlorff, Indian Creek, sr., G; Jake Oates, Genoa-Kingston, sr., G