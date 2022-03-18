Daily Chronicle 2022 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Player of the Year
Lane McVicar, DeKalb, sr., G
First team
Sean Reynolds, DeKalb, fr., G – He averaged 10 points a game and shot 40% from 3-point range. He made the All-DuPage Valley Conference first team in his first high school season.
Tyler Westberg, DeKalb, sr., G – Westberg averaged 10 points a game, shot 38% from 3-point range and was special mention for the second straight year on the All-DVC team. He had a career-best 29 points in a win against St. Charles North that gave the Barbs their first regional title since 2010.
Troyer Carlson, Kaneland, so., G – Carlson averaged two assists a game and knocked down 38% of his 3-pointers in earning All-Interstate 8 Conference first-team honors. He averaged 14.4 points and four rebounds a game.
Judson Scott, Hinckley-Big Rock, sr., F – Scott averaged 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds a game, helping the Royals achieve 20 wins in a season for the first time since 2012. He was a unanimous selection to the All-Little Ten Conference team.
Colin Nesler, Genoa-Kingston, sr., C – The single-season and career leader in blocks for the Cogs, Nesler averaged three a game this season. He also averaged 11 points and eight rebounds a game this season.
Second team
Brody Armstrong, Sycamore, sr., G
Alec Golembiewski, Genoa-Kingston, sr., G
Ben Hintzsche, Hinckley-Big Rock, jr., G
Darrell Island, DeKalb, jr., G
Parker Violett, Kaneland, so., F
Honorable mention: Tyler York, Sycamore, sr., G; Cole Oelson, Indian Creek, sr., F; Grant Schlorff, Indian Creek, sr., G; Jake Oates, Genoa-Kingston, sr., G