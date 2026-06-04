Tips for Proper Firearm Storage to Keep Kids Safe During Summer Break

With children home from school during the summer months, firearm safety becomes even more important. Curious kids and increased time around the house can create situations where unsecured firearms may be accessed unintentionally. Proper storage is one of the most effective ways to help prevent unauthorized use and reduce the risk of accidents.

The first and most important rule is to always store firearms unloaded when they are not in use. Ammunition should be stored separately in a secure location. This adds an extra layer of protection and helps prevent a child from being able to operate a firearm if it is somehow accessed.

Using a secure storage device is also essential. Gun safes, lock boxes, and trigger locks are designed to restrict unauthorized access while still allowing responsible owners to access firearms when needed. Modern safes are available in a variety of sizes and can provide quick but secure access for adults.

Summer can bring more visitors into the home as well. Friends, relatives, and neighborhood children may stop by more frequently while school is out. Firearm owners should never assume that children do not know where firearms are stored or that they will avoid touching them out of curiosity. Secure storage helps reduce those risks.

Education is another important part of firearm safety. Children should be taught from an early age to never touch a firearm without adult supervision and to immediately tell an adult if they encounter one. Open, age-appropriate conversations about firearm safety can reinforce safe behavior.

At Northern Illinois Carry, responsible ownership and firearm safety remain important topics year-round. With kids spending more time at home during summer break, now is a good time for firearm owners to review their storage methods and make sure all firearms are secured properly.

For more information, please contact Dennis Leifheit at:

Northern Illinois Carry, LLC

405 Somonauk St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Phone: (815) 501-9421

www.northernillinoiscarry.com

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