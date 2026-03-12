March Is National Nutrition Month: What Seniors Should Know

March is National Nutrition Month, a timely reminder for older adults to focus on healthy habits as winter gives way to spring. With longer days and milder temperatures, many seniors begin spending more time outdoors, increasing activity levels and adjusting routines that may have slowed during the colder months. This seasonal shift can be refreshing, but it also calls for thoughtful attention to nutrition and overall wellness.

As mobility improves and daily movement increases, the body requires steady fuel. Seniors who begin walking more, participating in fitness programs, or enjoying outdoor activities may notice changes in energy levels. It is important to pace this transition. Starting slowly and gradually building endurance allows muscles and joints to adapt comfortably to increased activity. Listening to the body and allowing time for rest can help prevent strain or injury.

Proper nutrition becomes even more essential during this time. Balanced meals that include lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables support muscle strength and sustained energy. Hydration is equally important. Even in cooler spring weather, dehydration can occur, especially when activity increases. Drinking water consistently throughout the day supports circulation, joint health, and overall vitality.

At Oak Crest - DeKalb Area Retirement Center, residents are encouraged to take advantage of seasonal changes while maintaining healthy routines. With a dedicated fitness area and inviting indoor and outdoor walking spaces, residents can safely increase activity as the weather improves. A variety of meal options are also available to suit different tastes and nutritional needs, making it easier to maintain balanced eating habits.

National Nutrition Month offers an opportunity to reflect on how small daily choices impact long-term health. By pacing activity, focusing on nourishing meals, and staying hydrated, seniors can embrace the energy of spring while supporting strength, mobility, and overall well-being.

