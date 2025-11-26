Local Utility Companies Offer Substantial HVAC Rebates

Homeowners looking to upgrade their heating and cooling system have a valuable opportunity to save on the investment. Local utility companies are currently offering generous rebates that make investing in high-efficiency equipment more affordable. These programs are designed to help homeowners reduce energy use, improve comfort, and lower monthly utility bills, all while easing the cost of installation.

In our area, the two most common rebate providers are ComEd for electric customers and Nicor Gas for natural gas customers. Both companies have expanded their energy efficiency programs, giving homeowners an incentive to upgrade older systems. ComEd has placed special emphasis on heat pump technology, with rebates as high as $2,000 per qualifying system. They also offer up to $1,000 back on ductless mini-split systems, which are popular for their flexibility and efficiency. To receive these savings, the system must be installed by a qualifying contractor like KM Heating & Cooling, and meet the required AHRI efficiency ratings.

Nicor Gas offers a wide range of rebates as well. Homeowners can save on smart thermostats, high-efficiency furnaces, boilers, combination units, and tankless water heaters. These upgrades not only reduce energy consumption, but also improve year-round comfort and reliability. When paired with professional installation, the savings can add up quickly.

In addition to utility rebates, the federal government continues to offer tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act. These credits further offset the cost of qualifying equipment, giving homeowners another layer of financial support. When combined with local rebates, it is possible to save more than $3,000 per system.

With winter approaching and energy costs rising, now is an excellent time to explore efficient HVAC upgrades. Taking advantage of these rebates and incentives can make your home more comfortable while keeping long-term costs in check.

For more information about HVAC rebates, please call KM Heating & Cooling at (815) 691-1991 and ask for Dave Kissel.

KM Heating and Cooling

339 Wurlitzer Dr.

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-691-1991

KMHeatingandCooling.com