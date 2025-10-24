Warm Up Your Skills During National Chili Month!

October is National Chili Month—a time to celebrate one of America’s most flavorful comfort foods. With countless variations across regions, families, and traditions, chili is more than a meal—it’s a story simmering in every pot. Each bowl reflects the diversity of its ingredients and the people who make it, from smoky Texas-style to veggie-packed garden blends. Just like the Sycamore Park District, chili brings people together—celebrating community, creativity, and connection in every delicious spoonful.

Now’s the perfect time to test, tweak, and taste your favorite recipes in preparation for the Sycamore Park District’s Fire & Ice Fest Chili Cook-Off, happening Saturday, January 24, from 11 a.m. –1p.m. at the Community Center. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or an adventurous beginner, share your creation with fellow chili enthusiasts, taste adventurers, and budding connoisseurs.

Competitors will vie for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place honors from local celebrity judges, along with the coveted Most Festive Table Award. Every cook receives a commemorative magnet—and some well-earned bragging rights! Prefer tasting to cooking? Grab a $10 Tasting Ticket and help choose the People’s Choice Award winner.

Think your chili has what it takes? Enter for just $10 by January 10 and join the fun! Spots are limited and will fill fast. To sign up or learn more, contact Melissa at melissad@sycparks.org .

The free Fire & Ice Fest promises plenty of family fun! Enjoy the Fire & Ice Science Show with Mad Science, glassblowing demos by Conair Glass Co., and a variety of handcrafted items for sale. Treat yourself to ice cream sundaes from the Sycamore Lions Club and balloon art courtesy of New Life Church.

This January, celebrate the warmth of good food, great company, and the spirit of community—one bowl at a time!

