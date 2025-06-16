Braden Counseling Center Offers New Product for Adults with Treatment-Resistant Depression

Braden Counseling Center is introducing a second new product to help adult patients with treatment-resistant depression. The Center is proud to offer Spravato alongside its existing Deep TMS services!

Spravato is the only FDA-approved nasal spray for adults with treatment-resistant depression that can be taken with or without an oral antidepressant. This provides patients with more options and flexibility in their treatment plan. Spravato can be a game-changer in reducing depression symptoms when traditional antidepressants haven’t worked well. Braden Counseling Center is the only clinic in DeKalb County that offers Spravato and Deep TMS.

Here is an overview of how the Spravato treatment is conducted at Braden Counseling Center: For the first month, patients take Spravato twice a week, followed by once a week during the second month. After that, we assess whether the treatment should be continued and decide on the frequency that works best for each patient.

In a 4-week clinical study, patients were given either Spravato in combination with an oral antidepressant or a placebo nasal spray plus an oral antidepressant. The study revealed some promising results:

Rapid and superior reduction in depression symptoms at around 4 weeks for more patients using Spravato in combination with an oral antidepressant, compared to those who received a placebo nasal spray plus an oral antidepressant.

Most of the reduction in depression symptoms was observed within 24 hours.

Continued improvement between 24 hours and approximately 4 weeks; the difference in improvement between groups did not appear to increase through the 4 weeks.

The staff at Braden Counseling Center is excited to offer this innovative treatment option to their clients and look forward to helping patients find the most effective solution for their needs.

If you have any questions or would like to learn more about the Spravato treatment, please reach out to us today.

