Hearing Help Plus Opens New Sycamore Location For Enhanced Client Care

Spring brings renewal, and for Hearing Help Plus that means a new location designed to better serve its clients. The practice recently relocated from DeKalb to 2535 Bethany Road, Suite 107, in Sycamore.

“The move to a smaller office, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, allows for better temperature and sound control, leading to more accurate hearing aid fittings,”said owner and licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist Keith Taylor. “Our new building is also closer to the Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center community, which provides easier transportation for many of our patients.”

The staff at Hearing Help Plus is excited about the new space. “Our favorite thing about our new location is that we are in a building shared with other medical professionals,” said Taylor.

For more than three decades, since 1989, the hearing experts at Hearing Help Plus have helped thousands of people improve their quality of life through better hearing.

The company strives to be a one-stop-shop for all its clients’ hearing health needs, offering services such as comprehensive hearing evaluations, hearing screenings, otoscopic exams, tinnitus treatment, hearing aid checks, hearing aid cleanings and repairs, and more.

Hearing Help Plus is also proud to sell, fit and service the most advanced hearing aids on the market.

The team understands that poor hearing can significantly impact a person in various ways, and is dedicated to offering the diagnosis, treatment, and support needed to improve their clients’ quality of life. Just like when you visit your physician and dentist at least once a year, you should also have your hearing check every year.

If you are seeking expert hearing care, call (815) 758-0157 or email hearinghelpplus@gmail.com.

Hearing Help Plus

2535 Bethany Road, Suite 107

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-758-0157

hearinghelpplus.com