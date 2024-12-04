Beating the Winter Blues: Understanding Seasonal Depression in Seniors

As the days grow shorter and temperatures drop, some seniors may find themselves feeling more than just chilly — seasonal depression, also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), can take hold during the colder months. This condition, linked to reduced sunlight exposure, typically begins in late fall and lasts through winter.

For seniors, recognizing seasonal depression can be particularly important. Common symptoms include fatigue, changes in appetite or sleep patterns, a loss of interest in favorite activities, and feelings of sadness or isolation. Seniors may be especially vulnerable due to factors like limited mobility, reduced opportunities for social interaction, and underlying health conditions. Identifying these signs early can make a significant difference in maintaining mental and emotional well-being.

To help seniors and their families address these challenges, Home Instead of DeKalb is hosting a FREE event on Thursday, December 12th, at 11 a.m. in the Zimmerman Room at the DeKalb Public Library. The session will explore simple yet effective strategies to combat seasonal depression, including staying active, fostering social connections, and building habits to brighten the winter months.

Home Instead specializes in compassionate, personalized care for seniors. It offers support with daily activities, companionship, and tailored assistance to enhance their quality of life. Whether it’s help with errands, meal preparation, or simply spending time together, Home Instead ensures that seniors remain connected and cared for year-round.

Seasonal depression doesn’t have to overshadow the colder months. By staying informed and proactive, seniors can rediscover the joys of the season and maintain their mental and physical health.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how to beat the winter blues and brighten the season for yourself or your loved ones. For more information about the event, or to explore how Home Instead can support your family, contact us today. Together, we can ensure every senior experiences a happier, healthier winter.

