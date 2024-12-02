Limited Time Left! See the Ellwood House Mansion in Holiday Splendor

The Ellwood House Museum is wrapping up its 57th Holiday season, and invites you to experience the magic before we close our doors for the year. Tours of the decorated Ellwood mansion will be offered at 1 and 3 p.m. through December 15. This year we are also offering holiday tours of the Ellwood-Nehring house at 2 p.m. Tours are available Wednesday through Sunday. After that, the mansion will be closed to visitors until March 2025.

During the tour you’ll have an opportunity to learn about the Ellwood family and their history in DeKalb, while also enjoying the fully decorated homes. Each room of the mansion and the Ellwood-Nehring home has been dressed up with festive décor, and with a tree in nearly every room there is plenty to admire. Part of the holiday magic includes the grand tree in the family Living Room, and a candy land wonderland on the third floor decorated by local second graders.

Our annual Holiday Traditions Weekend will take place December 7-8 this year. Guests will be able to enjoy both homes by taking a self-guided tour of the mansion, and enjoy holiday music and a dessert bar! Members have exclusive access to the mansion the evening of December 6 — consider joining today to start your holidays early!

After your visit, stop by the Visitor Center for your Christmas shopping needs. Mansion and Little House ornaments, Victorian-inspired jewelry, and holiday cards can be purchased in the Gift Shop, while additional family and barbed wire history can be found in the galleries. All proceeds from the Museum Shop help to support the Ellwood House.

Tickets for the remaining days are available for purchase online. For more information, please visit the Ellwood House Museum website at ellwoodhouse.org or call 815-756-4609 to reserve your tickets today.

Ellwood House Museum : 420 Linden Place : DeKalb, IL 60115 : 815.756.4609 : http://www.ellwoodhouse.org/