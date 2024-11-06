Understanding Alzheimer's: Raising Awareness and Support During Alzheimer's Awareness Month

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing public understanding of this challenging disease and the support options available. At Home Instead, we recognize the profound impact Alzheimer’s can have on individuals and families. That’s why we’re committed to providing resources and compassionate care that help seniors and their loved ones navigate this journey with dignity and support.

To further our commitment, we invite you to a FREE event on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in the Zimmerman Room at the DeKalb Public Library. This presentation will cover important topics such as the warning signs of Alzheimer’s, effective communication techniques for caregivers, and local resources that can provide additional support. The event is open to everyone, especially families and caregivers of those affected by Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive condition that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. Early detection can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life, making awareness efforts crucial for spreading hope and knowledge during November. Home Instead offers personalized in-home care services, including specialized memory care, assistance with daily activities, and companionship to help seniors remain safe and comfortable at home.

Home Instead is a leading provider of in-home senior care, specializing in services that help older adults maintain their independence. Our personalized memory care plans offer various support options, from assistance with daily activities like bathing and medication reminders to specialized memory care that ensures safety and comfort at home. Our trained CarePros also provide companionship and respite care for family members, helping alleviate caregiving stress.

Join us this Alzheimer’s Awareness Month to empower yourself with the knowledge to make informed decisions about Alzheimer’s care. For more information, please contact Home Instead at 815-754-1300. Together, we can bring comfort and support to those facing Alzheimer’s.

