Early Signs Of Hearing Loss: What To Watch For

Hearing loss is a common condition affecting millions of people, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. And it can be caused by various factors, including exposure to loud noise, aging, diseases, and genetic predisposition.

Approximately one-third of older adults experience hearing loss, and the risk of developing this condition increases with age.

Early signs of hearing loss can include:

Struggling to understand conversations, especially in noisy environments.



Frequently asking others to repeat themselves.



Needing louder volume for TV, music, or other audio.



Difficulty hearing the phone or doorbell.



Trouble identifying the direction of sounds.



Feeling fatigued or stressed from listening efforts.



If you also experience a ringing, buzzing, or hissing sound in your ears, this could indicate tinnitus, which is often associated with hearing loss. Hearing loss can also sometimes be a side effect of something more serious, such as an underlying medical condition.

Untreated hearing loss can significantly impact an individual’s daily life and overall well-being. It may contribute to feelings of anxiety, stress, and depression, as well as communication difficulties and cognitive strain. Additionally, hearing loss can compromise an individual’s ability to hear important auditory cues in the environment, such as warning signals, alarms, sirens, or other alerts.

Early detection of hearing loss is crucial for preventing further damage and maximizing treatment outcomes. Regular hearing screenings are essential for achieving this.

Hearing Help Plus offers comprehensive hearing evaluations, as well as cleaning, repair, and battery replacement services for hearing aids and accessories, making it your one-stop destination for all your hearing health needs.

Schedule an appointment with Hearing Help Plus by calling (815) 758-0157 or emailing hearinghelpplus@gmail.com .

Hearing Help Plus : 1712 Sycamore Road : DeKalb, IL 60115 : 815-758-0157 : hearinghelpplus.com