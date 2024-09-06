September is Fall Prevention Awareness Month

September marks Fall Prevention Awareness Month, a time dedicated to highlighting the importance of preventing falls, especially among older adults. Falls are one of the leading causes of injury-related hospitalizations and even death in adults over age 65. Falls are one of the most common causes of traumatic brain injuries, and 95% of hip fractures are caused by falls. Falling just once doubles your chance of falling again.

Those who are at a higher risk of falling include anyone who has fallen in the past year, feels unsteady while walking, has lost some feeling in their feet, holds on to furniture to navigate around their home, or has been advised to use a cane or walker to get around safely.

Here are some recommendations if you think you’re at risk of falling:

Have your eyes checked and make sure your lenses are updated so your vision is corrected.



Have your feet checked if you have reduced sensation in them, and wear appropriate footwear at all times.



Work out regularly to improve balance and increase leg strength. Strength training, Yoga, and Pilates are great exercises to help improve your stability.



Practice getting in and out of a chair safely.



Check your home for safety: install night lights, keep the floors clear of tripping hazards, remove throw rugs, keep objects off of stairs, and add grab bars in the bathrooms next to the toilet and shower.



Stay hydrated; dehydration can lead to dizziness, weakness, and blurry vision, all of which can lead to a fall.



Consider using an assistive device, such as a cane or walker.



As we observe Fall Prevention Awareness Month, it’s essential to recognize that falls are not an inevitable part of aging. By spreading awareness, we can help reduce the number of fall-related injuries and keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

