Fraud Prevention: How Seniors Can Avoid Scams

Scams targeting seniors have become more common in recent years, making it crucial to stay alert. The National Council on Aging estimates these financial scams cost seniors around $3 billion annually. These scams lead to monetary losses and emotional distress, significantly impacting the victims’ health and well-being.

As senior citizens are often seen as more vulnerable and trusting, scammers target them specifically. They use various tactics to gain their trust and deceive them into giving away sensitive information or money. With knowledge and awareness, seniors can protect themselves from falling victim to fraud.

Seniors can fall prey to different types of scams, some of which include:

Medicare/health insurance fraud – Scammers pose as representatives from Medicare or health insurance companies and ask for personal information, such as social security numbers or bank account details.



– Scammers pose as representatives from Medicare or health insurance companies and ask for personal information, such as social security numbers or bank account details. Phishing scams involve sending emails or text messages that appear to be from legitimate sources but are designed to steal sensitive information.



involve sending emails or text messages that appear to be from legitimate sources but are designed to steal sensitive information. Investment scams – Seniors may be targeted with promises of high returns on investments that are fraudulent schemes.



– Seniors may be targeted with promises of high returns on investments that are fraudulent schemes. Grandparent scams – Scammers pretend to be a grandchild or family member in distress and ask for money to be wired urgently.



Home Instead invites you to an informative session to learn how to avoid falling victim to scams. Join us on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in the Zimmerman Room at the DeKalb Public Library. Home Instead will share valuable insights and strategies to help seniors protect themselves from fraudulent schemes.

Be sure to bring your questions and concerns, as there will be a Q&A session after the presentation. This event is free and open to all seniors in the community.

Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones from falling prey to scams. Call Home Instead at 815-754-1300 to RSVP or to inquire about the event.

Home Instead

2585 Sycamore Rd.

DeKalb, IL 60115

815-754-1300

www.homeinstead.com/718/

Home Instead Logo Sponsored 2023